Photo: George Walker / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

We had some of the biggest names in country music sing along to the classic holiday hit, “Auld Lang Syne.” Of course the stars knew of the track, however, do you think they could remember the lyrics on the spot?

Related: Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Indiana Children’s Hospital

The song has become a traditional anthem over the years for most people as they play it when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. “Auld Lang Syne” originated in the 1700s from a Scottish poem written by Robert Burns.

Watch our EXCLUSIVE video below as Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and a few other surprise guests put a country twist on “Auld Lang Syne.”