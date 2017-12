According to TVLine, the revival would once again be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, PA., branch, and feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the branch’s regional manager, Michael Scott, for seven of the comedy’s nine seasons, will not be involved in the new series.

Some people might be excited about this, others want the show to rest in peace. If you’re one of the excited ones, which characters are you wanting to see back on the small screen?