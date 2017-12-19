Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Lauren Hoffman

We thought we’d spread some holiday cheer this week by sharing 10 of our favorite (country) Christmas songs.

Related: Kacey Musgraves Talks Favorite Presents, Holiday Traditions

Our list includes some of the best holiday classics featuring covers by today’s biggest stars of the genre.

Did your favorite make our list? Check out these 10 holiday-themed songs (in no particular order) below.

10. Alan Jackson- “Let It Be Christmas”

9. Faith Hill- “Where Are You Christmas”

8. Dolly Parton- “Hard Candy Christmas”

7. Martina McBride- “White Christmas”

6. Rascal Flatts- “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

5. Chris Young- “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

4. Lady Antebellum- “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

3. Brett Eldredge- “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

2. George Strait- “Up On The House Top”

1. Alabama- “Christmas In Dixie”