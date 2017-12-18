Photo: John Shearer

By Annie Reuter

Thomas Rhett’s latest single “Marry Me” is a nostalgic walk down memory lane and the video for the song should strike a chord in anyone that has experienced unrequited love. The nearly four-minute clip is shot from the perspective of a young man looking back on his life and the girl next door that got away.

In the video, a young girl is seen playing dress up with her dolls and imagining her wedding day. The boy next door peaks through the window and watches it all unfold before heading out to play football. As the song progresses, their friendship develops and the girl becomes his biggest fan at a high school football game. Later, he almost kisses her.

“‘Marry Me’ is one of my favorite tracks on the record,” Rhett said in a press release. “It’s my big ‘what if’ song. I wrote it from the perspective of if I had never told my wife how I felt about her all those years ago. I probably would have been sitting at her wedding watching her marry someone else. Heartbreaking thought and thankfully I DID tell her how I felt — but it makes for a great song concept that so many people can relate to.”

Rhett wrote the heart-rending ballad with longtime collaborators Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally. Check out the video below: