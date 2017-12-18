Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Annie Reuter

Sara Evans is teaming up with CMT for its fourth annual Next Women of Country Tour. The 2018 trek will kick off in New York on Feb. 12 and run through April 7. Along for the tour are openers RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr.

Related: Sara Evans Covers Walk The Moon’s ‘Shut Up And Dance’

“I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018,” Evans said in a release. “I can’t wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we’re going to have a blast!”

Tickets for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr go on sale December 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at SaraEvans.com.

See the full run of dates below.

2/12 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s Blues Club

2/14 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

2/15 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre

2/16 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

2/17 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

2/23 – Athens, OH @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

2/24 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

2/25 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

3/9 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

3/10- Pocola, OK @ Choctaw Casino Resort – Centerstage

3/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

3/16 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom

3/17 – Waukegan, IL @ Venue TBA

4/6 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

4/7 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Sara Evans with Eventful.