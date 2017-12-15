Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

We all know Taco Bell is pretty much the bee’s knees, so why not make their own beer?

Sure, Taco Bell Cantinas (which are pretty awesome) have regular beers like Coors and Corona, but they don’t serve a uniquely made for Taco Bell brand beer. Well now they do. In celebration of the new Cantina in Newport Beach, Taco Bell has collaborated with the Huntington Beach-based Four Sons Brewing to make the first-ever Taco Bell beer.