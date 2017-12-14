By Scott T. Sterling
Blake Shelton is known for pulling pranks and trolling his friends, and now fellow country star Luke Bryan is in his sights.
Shelton has shared a Twitter post promoting Bryan’s new album, What Makes You Country. The message, however, comes with quite the zinger at the end.
“Hey guys, it’s me,” Shelton shared. “I just wanted to take a minute and tell you that my buddy Luke Bryan has a new album that just came out. It’s called What Makes You Country, and it got me thinking… What makes Luke country?”
Watch the Twitter video below to see Shelton deliver the punchline. It’s definitely worth a view.
