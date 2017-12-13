Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Yesterday (Dec. 12), Luke Bryan stopped by The Ellen Show, which is always a good time. But this time, Bryan had to participate in on of Ellen’s games, “You Bet Your Wife.”

Ellen’s new game show, Game of Games, premieres next week (Dec. 18), where this game will be super-sized.

Bryan dangled in the air with Mario Lopez and had their “wives” bet on them. Lopez’s wife, Courtney, took the stage as Ellen played Luke’s wife! Where was Caroline?

Lopez was challenged to name 8 classic country singers, could he? Bryan had to name 8 things that are scary. Apparently, one of them is an alpaca…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live