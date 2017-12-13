Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Yesterday (Dec. 12), Luke Bryan stopped by The Ellen Show, which is always a good time. But this time, Bryan had to participate in on of Ellen’s games, “You Bet Your Wife.”

Ellen’s new game show, Game of Games, premieres next week (Dec. 18), where this game will be super-sized.

Bryan dangled in the air with Mario Lopez and had their “wives” bet on them. Lopez’s wife, Courtney, took the stage as Ellen played Luke’s wife! Where was Caroline?

Lopez was challenged to name 8 classic country singers, could he? Bryan had to name 8 things that are scary. Apparently, one of them is an alpaca…