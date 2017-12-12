Have no idea who these people on my front porch are – but they’re not to shabby …
A post shared by Rodney Clawson (@rodneylama) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:11pm PST
The #CountryCarolers. Coming this Christmas to a Nashville neighborhood near you🎄🎁🎅🏻🤶🏻💚❤️🎶 #thebestwaytospreadchristmascheerissingingloudforalltohear #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear
A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:00am PST
