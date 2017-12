Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

The classic duo comprised of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are set to release a new song, “Still the Same,” on Dec. 21st. They are also in the process of recording a new album together and will be hitting the road again sometime next year.

Here’s a few Sugarland tunes to remind you how much you loved them.

1. Already Gone

2. Something More.

3. Baby Girl

4. Stay

5. Want To