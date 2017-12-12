Credit: Big Machines

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have unveiled plans for a unique new business venture in Nashville – a facility they’re describing as a “creative compound.”

Announcing the project on Monday (December 11th), the space will include three main components: the Tribe Kelley Trading Post (home to Kelley and his wife Brittney’s signature clothing line), the headquarters of Tree Vibez Music (a publishing company founded by the country duo in 2015) and a private gathering-place concept.

According to a press release, the gathering space, known as Meet + Greet, will give visitors an “epic place for creativity and collaboration to thrive.” It will be designed in a “garden-sanctuary environment.”

“We’re so excited to build and create a space for professionals to feel inspired and creative,” says Hubbard. “We hope to bring something new and innovative to Nashville.”

“Passionate people inspire other passionate people,” Kelley adds. “We thrive on letting our imaginations run wild and can’t wait to see what this city dreams up together.”

An opening date has not been announced, but the building will be located on 21st Avenue in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood. Florida Georgia Line has already branched out with FGL House, a four-story restaurant and entertainment venue in Nashville’s Lower Broadway tourist district. The duo just scored their first Number One debut on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart with “Meant to Be,” a collaboration with pop star Bebe Rexha.