Country Jam USA announces additional artists to the 2018 line up. Celebrating our 29th year, the three-day camping and country music festival will take place July 19-21, 2018, in Eau Claire Wisconsin.

Country Jam USA is pleased to announce that Alabama will be headlining Thursday July 19th and Billy Currington will be headlining on July 20th. Also joining the Country Jam USA lineup are: Craig Morgan, LOCASH, Lindsay Ell, and Josh Gracin, with additional acts to be announced at a later date.

Get your 3-day general admission tickets at $119 before the price increase January 2nd. Camping, reserved and VIP seating, Party Pit, and Country Club are currently on sale also.

Buy Your Tickets HERE or call the office at (715)839-7500 to purchase.