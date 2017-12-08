Project 7 has released their alcohol-inspired gummy bears that are out at Target!
Project 7 has a quartet of alcohol-insprired gummies out at Target for the holidays! Flavors include Moscow Mule, Champagne Dreams, Apple Cinnamon Manhattan, and Old Fashioned. While they are all delicious, the Apple Cinnamon Manhattan flavor is my favorite. I'm a sucker for apple flavored candy that isn't green apple. One thing to point out: These are in a weird spot at Target. I found them both in the kitchen section near copper mugs and in the aisle near the DVD section. I suggest checking Target's product locator for what aisle they're in.