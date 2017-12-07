Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Now, pet lovers can shop MuttNation to help save an animal. The MuttNation collection from Petmate, offers pet lovers a wonderful opportunity to give back to the rescue community while giving love to their own special four-legged family members. All of Miranda’s proceeds from the MuttNation pet collection go directly to MuttNation Foundation.

“All my life I have felt such a strong connection with dogs and never lost that passion for wanting to find homes for them. I couldn’t be more thrilled about all the hard work and accomplishments of MuttNation this year and cannot wait to see the difference we can make throughout this holiday season,” says Miranda Lambert.

