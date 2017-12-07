Made Christmas cookies with the little man today. I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)! 🎄
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:23pm PST
Made Christmas cookies with the little man today. I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)! 🎄
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:23pm PST
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.