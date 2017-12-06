Credit: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its full lineup of new exhibits for 2018. Artists set to be featured range from contemporary stars like Little Big Town to bluegrass legend Dr. Ralph Stanley, who died in 2016 at the age of 89.

The first new exhibit of the year will open to the public on March 9th, as an updated installment of “American Currents: The Music of 2017” highlights Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis and Chris Young, with more artists to be announced at a later date.

On June 29th, a display spotlighting Grammy-winning vocal quartet Little Big Town will be unveiled, followed by a special exhibit on Dr. Stanley July 13th. Stanley first found fame in the bluegrass duo the Stanley Brothers, and went on to become known as the standard-bearer for country’s Appalachian-folk roots. His recording of “O Death” in the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou? helped inspire renewed interest in traditional folk music.

An exhibit focused on mother-and-daughter duo the Judds will open on August 3rd, and on October 5th Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris will be the subject of a wide-ranging installment tracing the impact of her 40-year-long country-rock career.

Finally, the Hall has announced that the popular “Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City” exhibit will close for good on February 18th following a successful three-year run.