Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

When Brett Eldredge says he wants to “Keep Christmas weird,” he really means it.

Related: Brett Eldredge Announces Headlining Tour Dates for 2018



That simple phrase is the only caption for a funny new video the country star posted to Instagram, featuring Eldredge talking to the camera about the Christmas season next to a full-sized singing Santa Claus robot.

The singer leads viewers on a mini-tour of a home, hanging an ornament on a Christmas tree and sitting on the leg’s of a random guy laying on a couch to “crush some cookies” and watch Christmas movies.

The odd clip ends with the worlds “Stay Tuned,” so we’re waiting to see just what Mr. Eldredge has up his sleeve for the holiday season. Watch it below.