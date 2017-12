Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Taco Bell is now serving the “Loaded Fries Burrito,” which will come in one of three varieties. A “Supreme” version that’s made with ground beef, fries, tomatoes, nacho cheese, and sour cream; a “California” version that features all the same ingredients plus guacamole; and a “Chipotle” version that’s made with spicy chipotle sauce.