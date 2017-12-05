Photo: Kathy Hutchins / ZUMA Wire / USA Today

The Johnny Cash Museum in downtown Nashville is set to open a new exhibit highlighting the country icon’s famous style.

Titled “The Man in Black: The Style of Johnny Cash, Curated by Manuel,” the exhibit will focus on the long relationship between Cash and one of his favorite designers. Opening February 26th, 2018 (on what would have been Cash’s 86th birthday), the showcase will include some of Cash’s stage wear and other garments, along with Manuel’s original measurements, supplies and client files relating to the superstar.

Manuel – full name, Manuel Cuevas – began his career as a tailor working for Los Angeles designer Nudie Cohn, the Western wear mogul whose embellished and rhinestoned “Nudie Suits” were popular among Hollywood and country stars from the 1950s on. After Manuel opened his own shop in 1975, he went on to dress artists like George Jones, Dwight Yoakam, Marty Stuart and, most famously, Cash, helping to establish the Country Music Hall of Famer’s signature all-black look.

The new exhibit is scheduled to remain open for 18 months.