Opossum Breaks Into Liquor Store, And Drinks Bottle Of Bourbon

According to <a href=”https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/12/02/florida-opossum-breaks-into-liquor-store-gets-drunk-on-bourbon.html” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>The Toronto Star</a>, an opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge officials say the opossum was brought in by a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, police officer on Nov. 24. A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon. “A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it,” said Michelle Pettis, a technician at the refuge. “She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.”

Pettis told the Panama City News Herald the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale (sounds like me on Saturday). The staff pumped the animal full of fluids and cared for her as she sobered up. Drunk tank…

“We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins,” Pettis said. “She was good a couple of days later.”

The store owner, Cash Moore, says he never had an opossum break in before.

“She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” Moore said. “When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle.”

The animal was released a few days later.