According to Conference Chair Doug Miller, former Texas State Representative, “No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have.”

To date, Strait’s efforts on behalf of Hurricane Harvey victims have raised over $50 million.

On and off the stage, the man continues to do great things.