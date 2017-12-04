By Lauren Hoffman

Cam recently released one of the most inspiring songs of the year. The country singer’s “Diane” is the first to come from her upcoming sophomore album, and the track tells the tale of love and regret.

So, who is “Diane” and why is the message behind the lyrics so important? Well, the song was inspired by and presented as the response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”

In our EXCLUSIVE interview, Cam reveals what she wants her fans to take away from listening to the song, and how she pictures the woman behind “Diane” to be. Cam shares with us that she doesn’t want anyone second-guessing themselves when it comes to revealing the truth. In the end, it’s all about respecting relationships and your own honesty.

“Diane” was co-written by Cam, Jeff Bhasker, and Tyler Johnson which is the same team to have written her GRAMMY-nominated and No.1 smash, “Burning House.” We’ll have much more from Cam soon, so be sure to check back in with us.

Check out “Diane” below.