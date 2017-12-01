Maren Morris Taking On Body-Shamers…AGAIN!

On Wednesday (Nov.29), Maren Morris attended a private kickoff party with Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Willie Nelson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

She followed all the fun from the night before with a stunning poolside post on Thursday (Nov. 30), jokingly saying, “This place blows.”

But then some Internet troll weighed in with a body shaming comment, which is never OK in public forums (or anywhere else).

Please tell me you didn't get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting — seth holbrook (@sethholbrook3) November 30, 2017

Then this is where Maren Morris wins!