Maren Morris Taking On Body-Shamers…AGAIN!

On Wednesday (Nov.29), Maren Morris attended a private kickoff party with Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Willie Nelson and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
She followed all the fun from the night before with a stunning poolside post on Thursday (Nov. 30), jokingly saying, “This place blows.”
This place blows. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/RALPtxfTL9
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2017
But then some Internet troll weighed in with a body shaming comment, which is never OK in public forums (or anywhere else).
Please tell me you didn't get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting
— seth holbrook (@sethholbrook3) November 30, 2017
Then this is where Maren Morris wins!
Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face! https://t.co/Txmqz9WP7d
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2017