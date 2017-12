Do you hear that? It’s wedding bells! Kelsea Ballerini is en route to Cabo San Lucas to marry fiancé Morgan Evans this weekend!

It was just last Christmas that Morgan Evans popped the question! “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” she captioned a heartfelt photo. “Loving him has ben the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”