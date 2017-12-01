Applebee’s Is Selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas For The Rest Of The Year

According to People, when the chain announced dollar margaritas back in October, the people were ecstatic. Now, through the entire month of December, customers can scramble to participating locations and load up on Long Island Iced Teas for $1 a piece. The $1 Long Island Iced tea—or, as they’re calling them, L.I.T.s.—are a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix, with a splash of cola. That’s a whopping 1.5 ounces of hard alcohol per drink— so proceed with caution.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”