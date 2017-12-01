5 Best Songs on Chris Stapleton’s ‘From A Room: Volume 2’

By Annie Reuter

Chris Stapleton has released his second album this year with From A Room: Volume 2. The project was recorded at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Stapleton penned seven of the album’s nine songs, all of which highlight his memorable vocals and standout musicianship.

Whether they’re story songs, tales of lonesomeness or friendship, Stapleton oozes with emotion on every track and leaves a lasting mark on the listener. Here are our favorite songs on From A Room: Volume 2:

“Millionaire”

On “Millionaire,” Stapleton sings about how he’s got a woman with eyes that shine like diamonds. A treasure to him, she makes him feel like a millionaire. A sweet sentiment, “Millionaire” is an endearing song about timeless love. “They say love is more precious than gold / Can’t be bought and it can’t be sold / I got love, enough to spare / That makes me a millionaire,” he sings on the Kevin Welch-penned track.

“Nobody’s Lonely Tonight”

A man is drowning his sorrows after a breakup on the bluesy “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight.” Stapleton sets the scene of two heartbroken strangers at the bar near closing time. Soon, the man in the song makes a proposition: “You be her and I’ll be him and for a while we’ll pretend nobody’s lonely tonight.” Stapleton’s emotive singing style coupled with a wavering electric guitar set the mood in this tale of lonesomeness.

“Midnight Train to Memphis”

A song first featured with Stapleton’s former Bluegrass band, the SteelDrivers, “Midnight Train to Memphis” showcases the singer’s whiskey-soaked vocals and mesmerizing guitar skills. A rollicking number that impresses musically, “Midnight Train to Memphis” deserves to be played on repeat.

“Friendship”

This Homer Banks and Lester Snell-penned song was made famous by the late Gospel and R&B musician Pops Staples. A sweet ode to friendship, it’s the type of song that makes the listener want to call up his childhood friend and catch up on life. “We got friendship / The kind that lasts a lifetime / Through all the hardship you know you are a friend of mine,” Stapleton croons.

“Hard Livin'”

This gritty barn burner finds Stapleton singing about his rowdy past. “I was known to get out of hand / A rough and rowdy honky tonk man,” he sings. Never thinking he’d change his ways, he muses on how this hard living isn’t as easy as it used to be. “Hard Livin'” is one of the standout moments on From A Room: Volume 2.