According to their website dominosbabyregistry.com they are selling gender reveal pizzas, clothing, party favors, and much more. “From baby showers to the big delivery, our baby registry makes it easy to enjoy pizza during the exciting events leading up to the baby’s arrival and thereafter.”

Have you just had a baby or are expecting? @dominos has your back with their new pizza baby registry. https://t.co/gaawyZKClw — QSR magazine (@QSRmagazine) November 29, 2017