Kane Brown Lives His Best Life in ‘Found You’ Video

Filed Under: Kane Brown
Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Life is good for Kane Brown these days.

Related: Go Inside Kane Brown’s Tour Bus

The breakout country star has shared a new music video, “Found You,” which follows Brown as he hops a private jet to a massive festival gig. The slow-motion clip is an apt reflection of the contemplative track, packed with concert imagery and a few clips of the singer enjoying a little downtime in the city.

“Found You” is one of the four bonus tracks included on the deluxe edition of Brown’s self-titled full-length debut.

Check out the new clip below.

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live