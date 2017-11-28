Mel Tillis Laid to Rest In Private Burial in Tennessee

By Annie Reuter

Mel Tillis’ life was celebrated on Monday (November 27) during a three-hour visitation and public funeral service in Clarksville, Tenn.

Family, friends and fans attended the funeral service at Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Clarksville to say goodbye to Tillis, who died on November 19 after a long battle with his health. He was 85.

According to the Tennessean, Tillis’ daughter, Pam, gave the eulogy and shared that the outpouring of love she and her family have received following her father’s death has been “nothing short of amazing.”

“This has been a long day,” Pam Tillis, also a country singer, said during the funeral. “Daddy never did a short show, and I don’t see why we should.”

The remembrance included a performance by daughter Carrie Tillis, songwriter Bobby Tomberlin and two of Mel Tillis’ “Stutterettes” backup singers, who sang gospel music during the ceremony.

Tillis was later laid to rest during a private burial service. The Tillis family is planning a January public memorial service open to fans and the music industry. The event will be held in Nashville with details to be announced in the coming weeks.