Country Artists Nominated For 2018 Grammy’s

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Losing You – Alison Krauss

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

I Could Use A Love Song – Maren Morris

Either Way – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Better Man – Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like A Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break Lady Antebellum

The Breaker Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

David Rawlings – “Cumberland Gap”

The Mavericks – “I Wish You Well”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “If We Were Vampires”

Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White – “It Ain’t Over Yet”

Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes – “Killer Diller Blues”

Blind Boys Of Alabama – “Let My Mother Live”

Glen Campbell – “Arkansas Farmboy”

Leonard Cohen – “Steer Your Way”

Alison Krauss – “I Never Cared For You”

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle

Resurrection, Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire

Hope for All Nations, Karen Peck & New River