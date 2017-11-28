Country Artists Nominated For 2018 Grammy’s

Best Country Solo Performance
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Losing You – Alison Krauss
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
I Could Use A Love Song – Maren Morris
Either Way – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
My Old Man – Zac Brown Band
You Look Good – Lady Antebellum
Better Man – Little Big Town
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Best Country Song
Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Body Like A Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney
Heart Break Lady Antebellum
The Breaker Little Big Town
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Best Americana Album
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
David Rawlings – “Cumberland Gap”
The Mavericks – “I Wish You Well”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “If We Were Vampires”
Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White – “It Ain’t Over Yet”
Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”
Best American Roots Performance
Alabama Shakes – “Killer Diller Blues”
Blind Boys Of Alabama – “Let My Mother Live”
Glen Campbell – “Arkansas Farmboy”
Leonard Cohen – “Steer Your Way”
Alison Krauss – “I Never Cared For You”
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle
Resurrection, Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire
Hope for All Nations, Karen Peck & New River