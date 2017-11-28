Country Artists Nominated For 2018 Grammy’s

Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Losing You – Alison Krauss

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

I Could Use A Love Song – Maren Morris

Either Way – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Better Man – Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like A Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break Lady Antebellum

The Breaker Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

David Rawlings – “Cumberland Gap”
The Mavericks – “I Wish You Well”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “If We Were Vampires”
Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White – “It Ain’t Over Yet”
Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes – “Killer Diller Blues”
Blind Boys Of Alabama – “Let My Mother Live”
Glen Campbell – “Arkansas Farmboy”
Leonard Cohen – “Steer Your Way”
Alison Krauss – “I Never Cared For You”

 

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle
Resurrection, Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire
Hope for All Nations, Karen Peck & New River

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live