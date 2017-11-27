LANCO Announce Debut Album ‘Hallelujah Nights’

By Scott T. Sterling
Breakout country act LANCO are set to release the band’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights. The group’s first full-length is set to debut on Jan. 19.
“We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” lead singer Brandon Lancaster in a press statement. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It’s not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”
Hallelujah Nights is available for a limited edition pre-order bundle here. The album goes up for pre-order at all retail partners beginning on Dec. 1.
See the full tracklist below.
- Born to Love You
- Long Live Tonight
- Pick You Up
- Greatest Love Story
- We Do
- Trouble Maker
- Singin’ at the Stars
- Win You Over
- So Long (I Do)
- Middle of the Night
- Hallelujah Nights