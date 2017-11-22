Sam Hunt, Lindsay Ell Share Thanksgiving Plans

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to give thanks, especially to the country artists we know and love.

While Sam Hunt may be busy with his skyrocketing career, he’s ready to enjoy the holiday with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

“This will be our first holiday spending it as a married couple,” Hunt revealed. “Her family does a big Thanksgiving deal, my family does too.”

The pair married in April, but the big question: who’s family will they spend Thanksgiving with this year?

“We’re close enough that we can just about do both,” Hunt said. “She’s from Alabama, I’m from Georgia, so we’ll see how it works out this year.”

Fellow country star Lindsay Ell is ready for the holidays and her favorite tradition.

“I love cooking with my mom. I love cooking Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas dinner, so I’ll probably be slaving away in the kitchen,” Ell shared.

As if the 28-year-old singer weren’t already relatable enough, she’s got a thing for sweets.

“I love pumpkin pie,” Ell shared. “I kind of have a sweet tooth.”

Both of these artists are as sweet as pumpkin pie!