Taco Bell had a Friendsgiving party at their California Headquarters last week. They tweeted out the menu and while the options are hilarious, we can only imagine how delicious they are…at 2am!

Our friends have arrived and dinner has begun. Watch our #Snapchat Story to get a peek into our 5th Annual #TacoBellFriendsgiving dinner.

👉 https://t.co/0vdrUggwtA pic.twitter.com/HLn6PFQTxi — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 17, 2017