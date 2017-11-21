This is the best holiday special EVER! Get Half Price Country Jam 3 Day Passes!

Black Friday Special starts Wednesday 12:01 am. and run until 11:59 pm on Cyber Monday!

3-day pass = $109 regulary $219

**Country Club or Pit Passes = $45 OFF

Code Word: BUZN

GET TICKETS HERE

How to get Half Priced ticket! Buy Country Club Pass or Party Pit Passes in your cart. Once you do that a box under the shopping cart will have a place to enter the promo code (BUZN). Once you hit enter in that box the discount is applied! ENJOY HALF PRICED 3 Day Passes