Carly Pearce Sings Praises of Mom’s Pumpkin Pie

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Vicki Pepper

The one food Carly Pearce looks forward to most during the annual Thanksgiving celebration is dessert: specifically, her mom’s pumpkin pie.

“It’s my dad’s favorite, my favorite,” the “Every Little Thing” singer reveals in a statement from her label. “My mom makes a seriously amazing pumpkin pie and … she gets mad at us because we dabble into it before it’s probably time to, and she wants it to look perfect.”

“My mom’s very much a perfectionist and wants everything to be set and nice and my dad and I could care less,” she continued. “We’ll eat it off of a plastic plate and she wants very pretty things so we always get in trouble.”

