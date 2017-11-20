Try These Drunken Pumpkin Seeds This Thanksgiving

Whiskey Riff has a great recipe that should be on your Thanksgiving table. All Recipes has a recipe for Drunken Pumpkin Seeds which is perfect for Thanksgiving.
What you’ll need…
- 1 1/2 cups fresh pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cup whiskey
- 2 tablespoons bacon drippings
- 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt, plus more to taste
4 simple steps…
- Preheat oven to 275 degrees F.
- Stir pumpkin seeds, whiskey, bacon drippings, brown sugar, and 2 teaspoons salt together in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until the seeds begin to turn gray in the middle, 15 to 20 minutes; drain.
- Spread the drained seeds onto a baking sheet in a single layer; season with salt.
- Roast the pumpkin seeds in preheated oven until crisp and golden brown, 60 to 90 minutes.