Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Get Country Music Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man, is now open. The exhibit features clothes (including Hill’s wedding dress), childhood toys, pictures, awards (including McGraw’s Grammys trophy for “Live Like You Were Dying”) and other memorabilia.

During a reception celebrating the exhibit’s opening and honoring McGraw and Hill, the country couple shared their thoughts on — and feelings of gratitude about — being included in the Country Music Hall of Fame, beside the genre’s greats.

“We wouldn’t have these opportunities, first and foremost, without the people you see on all the walls, all the way around this hall — all the plaques and the stories that go along with those, the struggles and the hardship and the never-give-up and the you-gotta-go-do-this that went along with every one of these plaques,” McGraw shared at the reception. “And then you look inside and you see all the people that have been involved in our careers, all the people that have been a part of who we are as people, who we are as artists.”

McGraw was sure to specifically mention his wife as one of those important people. It’s Hill, he says, “who has made me a better person and a better artist.”

“All of our friends who have believed in us and worked with us in times where maybe they shouldn’t [have] believe[d] as much, maybe they should have decided to work with someone else, and they stuck with us and saved us …,” McGraw reflected. “I love what I do. I love my family, I love this town. I love this place. I love anybody that has anything to do with country music. I love country music. I love my wife. And everything that’s good that has ever come to me has been because of all these people on this wall that paved the way and allowed me to do what I do.”

In her own remarks, Hill applied the familiar saying that “it takes a village” to her and her husband’s country music careers.

“Everyone in this room … I know there are some people that we work with that have given their time and dedication, their heart and soul, their belief in us. It takes a village,” Hill said. “You have to be lucky. It involves luck. It involves time. It involves so many things — destiny. All those things can be lined up, but it truly requires incredible hard work, and that is something that we learned very quickly when we moved to Nashville.”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young also took time to praise Hill and McGraw, citing their humble beginnings. Hill was working in McDonald’s and McGraw was broke and struggling before becoming the country music icons that they are today.

“As stars, they would meet and then marry. They would create their own state of grace. They would record remarkable songs … They would win awards. They would sell many millions of albums. They would bring country music to mass audiences that hadn’t paid it much attention. They would embark on blockbuster tours, sometimes apart, but most enjoyably together. They would star in movies They would build a strong family, raising three daughters with care and attention while negotiating a business that can create distractions and misplaced priorities. They would nurse parents through illness, and cry together when it came time to cry,” Young noted. “You don’t have to have Faith, but a Louisiana man is glad that he does.”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man will be open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum through June 2018. Readers can flip through the photo gallery above to see some of the memorabilia inside the exhibit.