An unlikely pairing perhaps, but Miranda Lambert and Green Day front man Billy Joe Armstrong just made music to our ears with a new version of the punk-pop band’s song, “Ordinary World.”

The folksy tune, which first appeared on Green Day’s 2016 album, “Revolution Radio,” now features the country star’s vocals in a new version on the band’s career-spanning compilation album, “Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band,” which was released on Nov. 17.