Keith Urban Confirms The Rumors About ‘Female’…

Keith Urban performed his newest song, “Female,” at the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 8), but pre-show, he admitted that the song has special meaning to him, for more reason than one. The rumors are true: His wife, Nicole Kidman, contributes background vocals to the tune.

Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman co-wrote “Female;” Urban, Copperman and Dann Huff produced the track. In an Instagram post, Galyon confirms that she contributed background vocals, but before Wednesday night, Urban played coy about whether or not Kidman’s voice was in there, too. At the 2017 CMAs, when asked if another rumor — that Kidman would perform the song with him that night — he laughed and responded, “She’s in China right now!” but did acknowledge that his wife contributes on the recorded track.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song,” Urban says, “because it just felt very right for what the song means to me.”

“Sister, shoulder, daughter, lover / Healer, broken halo, mother / Nature, fire, suit of armor / Soul survivor, holy water,” Urban sings in the chorus of “Female.” He heard the song for the first time in early October, just a day after the writers had penned the track.

Urban’s performance of “Female” at the 2017 CMA Awards was an understated solo act, which made the moment all the more poignant.