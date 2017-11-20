Goodbye Forever, ‘Nashville’

Nashville will come to an end after its upcoming sixth season.

The beloved fan favorite ran from 2012-2016 on ABC before it was canceled. CMT picked it up for its fifth season in 2016, and the show has posted stellar ratings for the network. Season 6 of Nashville is set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 9PM ET/PT. Nashville‘s final season will consist of 16 episodes and air in two parts, with the series finale slated to air in the summer of 2018.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” Executive Producer Marshall Herskovitz says in a press release. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

Nashville is set to go out with a strong final season. The show has announced five new cast members for Season 6, and a trailer for the new episodes shows singer Juliette Barnes having an onstage breakdown, while another sneak peek CMT released shows her looking for a new path that leads her to one of the new characters. Deacon Claybourne looks like he may be on the brink of a new love after the shocking death of his wife, Rayna Jaymes, in Season 5.