Remember Luke Bryan’s number one single Roller Coaster? If you didn’t know, Cole Swindell wrote it! Cole just released the acoustic version of it. Along with “Roller Coaster,” Cole’s upcoming Down Home Sessions IV will feature 4 other songs that were cut by other artists, all of which will be available November 24th.

Cole Swindell’s Down Home Sessions IV Track Listing:

1. “Roller Coaster”

2. “Get Me Some of That”

3 “Outta My Head”

4. “This Is How We Roll”

5. “Beer in the Headlights