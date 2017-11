By Scott T. Sterling

With the forthcoming album, From A Room: Volume 2, set to debut on Dec. 1, Chris Stapleton has revealed a new song ahead of its release.

“Tryin’ to Untangle My Mind” is the third advanced track from Stapleton’s second full-length of this year, following “Millionaire” and “Scarecrow in the Garden.”

Give the slow-burning new Stapleton tune a spin below.