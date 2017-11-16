Dustin Lynch Is Breaking His Thanksgiving Tradition This Year

Every year Dustin Lynch goes home to Tullahoma, Tennessee for Thanksgiving to be with his family, but this year he has a different plan. He has been asked to play in the Macy’s Parade, on the KFC float this Thanksgiving and was so excited about the offer that he couldn’t pass it up.

“Well, I’m gonna break tradition this year. Usually I go home. This year, I’m going to New York City. I’m playing the Macy’s Parade. I’m gonna be on the KFC float, and I’m taking the whole freakin’ family up there with me. So, we’re gonna do it big in New York City this year.”

Dustin says that he would definitely like to redo the traditional Thanksgiving dinner when they get back home, but for right now they are going to live it up and do a big New York City Thanksgiving celebration.