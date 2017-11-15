Luke Bryan Can’t Believe Blake Shelton Is Sexiest Man Alive

Luke Bryan thinks he’s being punk’d!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, talked with Luke Bryan about People Magazine naming Blake Shelton this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

He joked that he wants to know exactly whose voting for this!

(This isn’t a real beef people….the two are friends!)

