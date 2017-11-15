Luke Bryan Can’t Believe Blake Shelton Is Sexiest Man Alive

Luke Bryan thinks he’s being punk’d!
Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All, talked with Luke Bryan about People Magazine naming Blake Shelton this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”
He joked that he wants to know exactly whose voting for this!
(This isn’t a real beef people….the two are friends!)
👀🔥😍 @BlakeShelton is this year's #SexiestManAlive! And most importantly, he 'can't wait' to stick it to his fellow #TheVoice judge (and former SMA) @AdamLevine. 😂 https://t.co/LtQ2q8QSkU pic.twitter.com/g7IilIXzxA
— People (@people) November 15, 2017