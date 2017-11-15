Announced: Blake Shelton To Headline Country Jam

Country Jam USA announces the first wave of the 2018 line up confimred to perform at the Three-Day Camping and Country Music Festival – July-19-21- in Eau Claire, WI.

Heading into the 29th year the festival takes place on the beautiful shores of the CHippewa River on the Foster Farm grounds.

Country Jam USA and BUZ*N @ 102.9 are excited to announce Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Clay Walker, Tracy Lawerence, Asron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw, with additional acts to be announced at a later date.

General admission tickets and camping are now on sale, 3-day general admission is currently $109. Reserved and VIP seating are on sale now, get yours before the price increase Novemeber 28th.

For tickets click HERE or call the office at (715) 839-7500 to purchase