Brad Paisley Announces Weekend Warrior Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling
Brad Paisley is ready to get back on the road.
Related: Brad Paisley and John Fogerty Unite for Epic ‘Kimmel’ Veterans Tribute
After spending this summer on the Weekend Warrior World Tour with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Paisley will reunite the crew for another round of tour dates next year.
The new round of shows kick off on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, CA, and will run through late April, wrapping up in Lincoln, NB, on April 26. Ticket details are expected in the coming weeks.
See the full slate of dates below.
01/25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
01/26 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
01/27 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
02/01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
02/02 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena
02/03 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
02/15 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena
02/16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
02/17 – Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center
02/19-20 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo +
02/22 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
02/23 – Pikeville, Ky. @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
02/24 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
03/08 – Savannah, Ga. @ Savannah Civic Center *
03/09 – Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center *
03/10 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ~
03/11 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival +
03/16 – Marksville, La. @ Paragon Casino Resort +
03/22 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena
03/23 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center #
03/24 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
04/05 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
04/07 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
04/12 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
04/26 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
+ Brad Paisley only
* with Dustin Lynch and Chase Bryant
~ with Chase Bryant Only
# with Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell
Never miss a tour date from Brad Paisley with Eventful.