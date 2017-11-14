Blake Shelton Might Be People’s 2017 Sexiest Man!

Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

Rumors are circulating that country music star Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017. The leak originated on Gossip Cop, which also predicted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 2016 win.

Shelton, whose newest album Texoma Shore released Nov. 3, would be the second coach from The Voice to be granted the honor, which went to Adam Levine in 2013. Should word prove accurate, he will be announced as the big winner on Tuesday, appearing on People’s annual issue on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old would be the first country music star to receive the title.

