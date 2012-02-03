I couldn’t be more excited to call Minnesota my new home! My radio career has taken me to places like New York, California, and Salt Lake City, but I’m looking forward to becoming a true Minnesotan.

With me, it’s always an adventure. This is not an exaggeration – you’ll understand that better as we start to become friends.

Growing up in Nebraska two of my favorite things are football and beer. You know what I’m going to say next right? GO BIG RED!!!!

I love going to concerts (especially in the summer), being outdoors singing along to my favorite Country songs, swinging my beer back and forth with thousands of my best friends. BEST. TIME. EVER!

I’m obsessed with Rascal Flatts. They may or may not have a restraining order out on me. I also like to camp, but I do what’s called “Powder Puff” camping. A camper and a shower are a must. OK, so maybe that’s not exactly “camping,” but hey, if I’m making S’mores in the middle of nowhere, it counts.

My favorite person…er, animal person is my dog “Kitty.” (Clever name, right?) He’s a little on the naughty side, but he’s my bestest buddy in the whole world. You’ll get to know him too. I recently rescued a Chuwenie or maybe its Wienhuahua? Anyway, she’s a Wiener dog/Chihuahua mix. Don’t tell her, but between you and I, she looks like something from another planet, but I love her!

I’m so excited to get to know you and help keep you entertained during your loooong, boooooring work day! So, give me a shout in the studio at (651) 989-1029, text me at 20769, hit me up on Facebook, or follow me on Twitter!